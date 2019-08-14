Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Stuck in extended slump

Moustakas went 1-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Twins.

After opening August with four consecutive two-hit outings, Moustakas has fallen into a 4-for-30 tailspin at the plate in the Brewers' subsequent seven contests. He'll remain in the lineup as the Brewers' No. 5 hitter in the series finale Wednesday and has build up enough goodwill at this point to be in no danger of surrendering his everyday role. Manager Craig Counsell may look to give Moustakas an off day soon if the slump continues for much longer, however.

More News
Our Latest Stories