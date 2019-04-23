Moustakas (finger) took batting practice on the field Tuesday to determine his availability moving forward, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Moustakas was left out of the starting lineup Tuesday, and his availability for the next few games will likely depend on how his finger feels during batting practice. The veteran third baseman could be used off the bench Tuesday and Wednesday if it's deemed that he can play through the injury.

