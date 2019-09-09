Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Taking batting practice

Moustakas (wrist) will take batting practice Monday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Moustakas has been available for defense over the last few days, but he hasn't received a plate appearance since last Monday as he deals with a bruised wrist. It's not clear exactly when he'll be back in the lineup, but he appears to be moving in the right direction.

