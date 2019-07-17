Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Two more hits

Moustakas went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Braves.

Moustakas has at least one hit in every game since the All-Star break, which has helped raise his batting average back up to .267. Moustakas has been in the lineup for every game in July, and has hit lower than fourth in the order just once all month.

