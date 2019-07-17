Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Two more hits
Moustakas went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Braves.
Moustakas has at least one hit in every game since the All-Star break, which has helped raise his batting average back up to .267. Moustakas has been in the lineup for every game in July, and has hit lower than fourth in the order just once all month.
More News
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Breaks hitless streak with home run•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Mashes 24th home•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Slugs 23rd homer•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Walks thrice, homers in loss•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Rejoins lineup Thursday•
-
Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Expected back by weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...