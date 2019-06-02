Brewers' Mike Moustakas: X-rays negative after HBP

Moustakas was confirmed to be dealing with a right hand bruise after X-rays came back negative Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Moustakas exited Saturday's game after being hit by a pitch on the back of the right hand, though he wanted to remain in the contest. The 30-year-old hit his 16th home run of the season earlier in the game and should be considered day-to-day.

