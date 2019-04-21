Moustakas has a bruised ring finger on his right hand, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Moustakas left Saturday's win over the Dodgers with what was originally labeled right hand discomfort, though it was later clarified to be a finger issue. The 30-year-old is day-to-day for now, and given the issue is on his throwing hand, it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive the day off Sunday.

