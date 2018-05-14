Brewers' Nick Franklin: Dealing with illness
Franklin, who landed on the 10-day disabled list May 9 with a right quadriceps strain, is also battling an illness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Franklin is expected to be sidelined for around two weeks due to the quad injury, so he'll likely be over the illness by that point. Following Franklin's placement on the DL, the Brewers added Tyler Saladino to the active roster to serve as a utility man. Should Saladino impress in that role over the next couple weeks, he could stick with Milwaukee over Franklin once the latter is activated.
