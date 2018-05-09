Franklin exited Tuesday's win over the Indians with a quadriceps strain and will be placed on the disabled listed, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Franklin was promoted from Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday and got the start at second base, but injured himself coming out of the batter's box to beat a double play in the fourth inning. The super-utility man should hit the disabled list Wednesday along with starting pitcher Wade Miley.