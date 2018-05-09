Brewers' Nick Franklin: Placed on disabled list
Franklin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right quad strain.
Franklin lasted just four innings into his season debut before suffering the injury Tuesday against Cleveland. He underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning to determine the severity of the issue, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Tyler Saladino was called up to take his place on the roster.
