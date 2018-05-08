Franklin's contract was selected from Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday.

Franklin started off the year in Double-A in order to get work as a catcher, but with Stephen Vogt (shoulder) experiencing a setback in his most recent rehab stint, the Brewers will add Franklin to the active roster for more depth overall. The 27-year-old played every position beside pitcher and center field with the Shuckers, so he seems to be in line for super-utility duty off the Brewers' bench. He will immediately jump into Milwaukee's lineup and hit sixth against Indians starter Corey Kluber on Tuesday night.