Franklin (quadriceps) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Monday.

In order to make room for Nate Orf on the 40-man roster, Franklin was shifted to the 60-day disabled list as he's not quite ready to return from a right quadriceps strain he suffered in early May. There has been no word on his recovery but the infielder will be eligible to return Sunday against the Braves, though it wouldn't be surprising if he remained sidelined through the All-Star break.

