The Brewers sent Miller (forearm) to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

The Brewers acquired Miller from the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline knowing he would still need some time to work his way back from a strained forearm. Miller has been out for nearly a month, so he'll probably need at least a couple rehab appearances before joining the Brewers' bullpen. The righty boasts a 1.98 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB over 36.1 frames this season while notching 10 saves.