Miller exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies in the top of eighth inning with an apparent injury, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Miller threw eight pitches in the top of the eighth inning, allowing one run on two hits, before the Brewers' trainer came out to the mound to examine the right-hander. Miller was removed from the game and replaced Rob Zastryzny. Milwaukee has an off day Tuesday before resuming its series with Philadelphia on Wednesday.