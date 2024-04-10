The Brewers reinstated Miley (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Reliever Kevin Herget was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Miley, who is slated to make his season debut Wednesday. While he was on the mend from a left shoulder impingement, Miley made just one rehab start with Nashville, covering three innings and tossing 55 pitches last Friday. With that in mind, he likely won't be fully stretched out for a traditional starting role Wednesday, and that reality plus the matchup with the Reds at a hitter-friendly ballpark makes Miley tough to trust as a streaming option in his 2024 debut.