Miley did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on seven hits over six innings against the Angels. He struck out two.

Miley continued his excellent start to 2023. He has pitched at least five innings in every start and has allowed three runs or less each time out. The strikeout numbers are not there, as he has just five punch outs in 11 innings over his last two starts. However his ERA is a minuscule 1.86 and his WHIP is an even 1.00.