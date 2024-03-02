Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Miley is dealing with shoulder soreness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Murphy previously said Miley has a 50-50 chance at being ready by Opening Day, though the nature of Miley's injury had not been revealed at the time. Miley played catch Saturday without reporting any issues, but the Brewers will continue to build him up slowly given Miley's age and injury history. If the 37-year-old lefty is ready to go for the start of the season, he figures to follow Freddy Peralta as the second starter in the Brewers' rotation.