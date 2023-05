Manager Craig Counsell said after Tuesday's win over the Cardinals that Miley (lat) will require a trip to the injured list, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

The veteran left-hander exited Tuesday's start in St. Louis after just five outs due to a lat strain, and he'll spend at least the next couple weeks on the shelf. Miley is returning to Milwaukee to undergo further evaluation, which could reveal the severity of the injury.