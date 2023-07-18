Miley was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to left elbow discomfort.

Miley last pitched July 9 against the Reds and picked up the win after firing six shutout innings, but there had been no word of any injury until Monday. The move is retroactive to Friday, so he'll be eligible for activation beginning July 29. Colin Rea is the likely candidate to make Miley's next scheduled start Tuesday against the Phillies.