The Brewers placed Miley on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left shoulder impingement.

Miley will be eligible to return from the IL on April 9 and appears to be trending toward a return at or around that date. According to MLB.com, Miley threw a three-inning simulated game at Citi Field on Wednesday without issue. The Brewers plan to have Miley either toss one more sim game or head out to a minor-league affiliate to make one or two rehab starts before he slots into the big-league rotation.