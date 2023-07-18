Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that the team is feeling optimistic about Miley's elbow injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley has been dealing with bone spurs during his last few starts and received a PRP injection immediately after his most recent outing July 9 against the Reds. The Brewers haven't felt a need for imaging on Miley's elbow, indicating that they don't believe the damage to be severe enough to force an extended IL stint.