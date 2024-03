Miley (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session with two "up-downs" Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The up-downs are used to best simulate a pitcher's rest in between innings. Miley came out of the session well and played catch Tuesday. He is slated to face hitters next, although when that happen isn't clear. Miley doesn't have much runway before Opening Day, but the 37-year-old is not yet ruling it out.