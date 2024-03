Miley threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday and said afterward that his left shoulder is no longer a concern, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While the veteran southpaw no longer feels any discomfort in his shoulder, it remains a question as to whether he will have enough time to ramp up his throwing ahead of Opening Day. If Miley does ultimately need a stint on the injured list, it seems like it would be a short one.