Miley (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The left-hander got through a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday and will now progress to facing hitters. Miley hasn't made any Cactus League appearances because of left shoulder soreness but hasn't yet been ruled out for Opening Day.
More News
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Next step is facing hitters•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Shoulder no longer an issue•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Throws off mound Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Could be ready for Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Returns to Milwaukee•