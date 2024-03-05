Miley (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy was pleased with how things went, saying afterward of Miley that "I wouldn't count him out for the first week." The veteran left-hander has been slowed this spring by shoulder soreness, with Murphy saying over the weekend that Miley had a 50-50 shot of being ready for Opening Day. It sounds like the 37-year-old is trending in the right direction, but he still has some work to do.