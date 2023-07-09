Miley (6-2) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out eight over six shutout innings to earn the win Sunday over the Reds.

Miley posted his fifth scoreless outing of the season, three of which have come in his last five starts. The strong showing lowered his ERA to 3.06 with a 1.15 WHIP and 46:9 K:BB through 67.2 innings over 13 starts this year. Miley's next start will likely be on the road, either as a rematch in Cincinnati or in Philadelphia depending on how the Brewers order their rotation following the All-Star break.