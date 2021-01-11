Cron (knee) was cleared for full activity Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Cron appeared in just 13 games last season before being shut down for knee surgery. He still has some work to do to get back in game shape, but getting cleared for full activity in mid-January is certainly a positive sign. He's been a competent, if unexciting, first baseman throughout his seven-year big-league career, hitting .257/.312/.464, but teams may wait to see how his knee is doing before offering him a contract.