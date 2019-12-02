Play

Cron (thumb) was non-tendered by the Twins on Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

He had a significant thumb surgery in October and was set to make north of $7 million in arbitration, so this move is not all that surprising. It's unclear if he will be physically ready for spring training, so he may have a hard time catching on elsewhere on a big-league contract in the short term.

More News
Our Latest Stories