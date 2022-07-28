Pujols went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Pujols hasn't hit a triple since 2014, so he was never realistically going to have a chance at a cycle. It was still an impressive three-hit performance, with his fifth-inning homer accounting for insurance runs for the Cardinals. The 42-year-old slugger has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 14-for-36 (.389) in that span. He's up to seven homers, 24 RBI, 18 runs scored, a stolen base, eight doubles and a .241/.321/.420 slash line in 187 plate appearances.