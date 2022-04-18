Pujols went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

Pujols tied the game at 3-3 with his third-inning blast off Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Playing time has been limited for the right-handed Pujols -- he's mainly seen the short side of a platoon so far, but he's now 5-for-15 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in four games.