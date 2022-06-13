Dickerson (calf) took live batting practice and did some running on the field Sunday, Joe Harris of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson has been on the shelf since June 5 after suffering a left calf strain while running from right field to the dugout. Manager Oliver Marmol said Dickerson will do some more running on the bases Monday before the Cardinals decide on his next steps.
