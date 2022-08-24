Dickerson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in the Cardinals' win over the Cubs in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Dickerson singled and scored in the top of the fourth before ripping an RBI double in the following frame. The outfielder later added two more hits including another double and came around to score again. Dickerson has now gone 9-for-17 with four doubles, two RBI and two runs over his last three starts.