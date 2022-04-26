Dickerson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson typically serves as the Cardinals' designated hitter against right-handed pitchers like the Mets' Chris Bassitt, but he'll take a seat with Paul Goldschmidt getting a day out of the field. Brendan Donovan will pick up his first MLB start at first base while Goldschmidt serves as the DH.
More News
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: On bench Friday•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Thursday•