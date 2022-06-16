Dickerson (calf) will report to Triple-A Memphis to begin a rehab assignment Thursday.

Dickerson has been sidelined since exiting a June 4 game against the Cubs with a left calf strain. He had been starting to see more frequent starts as a designated hitter and corner outfield prior to getting hurt, but Dickerson will likely have to settle for a lesser role once he's healthy. Since Dickerson was deactivated, the Cardinals have returned Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson from the 10-day injured list, while rookies Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan have established themselves as everyday players.

