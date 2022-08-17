Dickerson (calf) is starting Wednesday against the Rockies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Dickerson wasn't in the lineup over the last four games due to left calf pain, but he'll start in left field and bat sixth Wednesday. Over eight games since the start of August, he's gone 4-for-14 with a double, a run, an RBI and three strikeouts.
