Robinson went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI, a run scored, and two stolen bases Thursday.

After a slow start to the spring, Robinson has collected six hits in his last 11 at-bats. He now has 10 hits in 39 at-bats, but has also struck out 16 times. This hot stretch is coming at the right time for Robinson as he is competing for a bench spot in a crowded Cardinals lineup, though it appears likely he'll begin the season at Triple-A Memphis.

