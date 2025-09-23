McGreevy (8-3) earned the win Monday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over five innings against the Giants. He struck out two.

McGreevy battled through five innings Monday but wasn't sharp, giving up five runs, including home runs to Heliot Ramos and Rafael Devers. The hurler has turned in a serviceable, if unspectacular, campaign with a 4.35 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 91 innings in 16 appearances. He's lined up to take the ball for the Cardinals' season finale Sunday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.