McGreevy (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 5-0 victory over the Cubs, allowing six hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The 25-year-old righty put together his best performance of the season, firing first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 25 batters he faced and not giving up any extra-base hits while producing his second quality start on 87 pitches (54 total strikes). Since moving into the rotation on a full-time basis following the All-Star break, McGreevy has delivered two good outings and one poor one, and the overall results are a 4.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 23.2 innings. He'll look to build on Friday's effort in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Rockies.