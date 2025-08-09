Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Blanks Cubs for fourth win
McGreevy (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 5-0 victory over the Cubs, allowing six hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out three.
The 25-year-old righty put together his best performance of the season, firing first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 25 batters he faced and not giving up any extra-base hits while producing his second quality start on 87 pitches (54 total strikes). Since moving into the rotation on a full-time basis following the All-Star break, McGreevy has delivered two good outings and one poor one, and the overall results are a 4.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 23.2 innings. He'll look to build on Friday's effort in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Rockies.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Picks up third win•
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Coughs up seven runs in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Staying in St. Louis rotation•
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Expected to pitch during homestand•
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Shines with seven frames Monday•
-
Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Recalled ahead of Monday's start•