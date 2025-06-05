McGreevy could be lined up to make a spot start Sunday against the Dodgers, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals are likely to use a spot starter at least once this month as they navigate a stretch with 28 games in 29 days. McGreevy was pulled from Tuesday's start at Triple-A Memphis after throwing 75 pitches over 4.1 scoreless innings, seemingly in an effort to keep his arm as fresh as possible for a start this weekend. Giving McGreevy a start Sunday would allow extra rest for Andre Pallante, who has a 7.47 ERA over his last three starts.