Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Could make another spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated Monday that McGreevy could make another spot start later this month, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals elected to send McGreevy back to Triple-A Memphis following a spot start against the Dodgers on Sunday. By rule, he must remain at Memphis for 15 days before being recalled, which means McGreevy could be back for a start as soon as June 24 at home against the Cubs.
