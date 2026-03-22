McGreevy yielded one run on three hits and no walks covering five innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League start versus the Astros. He recorded five strikeouts.

He served up a solo home run to Taylor Trammel, but that was the lone run the Astros were able to push across against the righty. McGreevy finished spring training with a 2.45 ERA and 16:2 K:BB over 18.1 innings, but his velocity has been down across the board. He averaged 90.8 mph with his four-seamer Sunday, down significantly from the 93 mph he averaged with the pitch in 2025. It's possible McGreevy will start throwing harder once the bright lights are on, but the lack of velocity is concerning for a guy who's already had difficulty missing bats. McGreevy will make his season debut Saturday at home against the Rays.