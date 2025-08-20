McGreevy (5-2) got the win over Miami on Tuesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and did not walk a batter. He struck out five.

McGreevy blanked the Marlins through three frames but gave up a pair of runs in the fourth and then again in the sixth but still exited in line for the win with the Cardinals leading 6-4. He tied his season-high with five strikeouts and did not walk a batter for a second consecutive start. Mcgreevy has also reached six innings in four straight starts, though he's given up three or more runs in three of those. He lines up for a two-start week next week beginning with a home start against the Pirates on Monday.