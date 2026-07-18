Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Fires fourth straight quality start

McGreevy did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk over 6.1 innings in a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.

McGreevy was unable to pick up a second straight victory since St. Louis didn't score the game-deciding run until the ninth inning, but he delivered a fourth consecutive quality start and now has seven quality starts in his past eight outings. The 27-year-old seems to have found his footing during his first full season as a big-league starter with a 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 108 innings (19 starts).