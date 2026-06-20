Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Goes five frames in no-decision

McGreevy didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Royals. He gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk across five innings, striking out two.

McGreevy tossed 60 of his 95 pitches for strikes, but as has been the trend all season long, he relied on his defense and his ability to induce weak contact to retire hitters. McGreevy has two or fewer strikeouts in four of his last six outings, going 0-4 with a 5.34 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 4.8 K/9, 2.5 BB/9 and 1.7 HR/9 over that stretch. It's hard to trust him in fantasy right now, but he's not in danger of losing his rotation spot and should make his next start at home against the Diamondbacks.