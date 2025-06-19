McGreevy is "highly likely" to be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to make another spot start next week, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals are looking to give their regular rotation members extra rest during a stretch with limited off days. McGreevy will start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, but because he is serving as the 27th man, he will be eligible to be recalled to make another start as soon as June 24 versus the Cubs. The rookie right-hander has made one start and one relief appearance for St. Louis this season, allowing four runs with a 10:1 K:BB over 11.2 innings.