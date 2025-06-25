Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Optioned after spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned McGreevy to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
McGreevy struggled in a spot start in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cubs, giving up five runs on seven hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He will rejoin the Memphis rotation but should be the first pitcher to be called upon the next time the Cardinals require another starter.
