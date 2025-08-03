McGreevy (3-2) earned the win Saturday in San Diego after giving up four runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander surrendered runs in each of the first three frames to put St. Louis in a 4-0 hole, but he bounced back with three scoreless innings while the Cardinals offense rallied for six runs across the fifth and sixth innings. It was the third straight turn through the rotation for McGreevy, who should continue to get an extended look with the Cardinals down the stretch. In seven appearances (six starts) this season, he has a 5.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 39 innings.