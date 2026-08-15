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Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Pockets win in quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McGreevy (5-9) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three unearned runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

A two-out error by Blaze Jordan in the second inning eventually led to a three-run homer by Michael Conforto, but McGreevy shook it off and delivered his 14th quality start of the season on 102 pitches (61 strikes). The 26-year-old righty has been showing signs of fatigue since the All-Star break, however -- he's worked a career-high 132 innings this season, and over six starts since the break he's managed a 5.04 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB in 30.1 innings. McGreevy will look to build on this performance in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Cincinnati,

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