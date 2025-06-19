The Cardinals recalled McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

McGreevy will be the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox and is slated to be the starting pitcher for the second game. The Cardinals are expected to return McGreevy to Memphis after the doubleheader, but he could be recalled next week to make another start if St. Louis wants to keep a six-man rotation in place during a busy portion of its schedule. McGreevy has yielded four runs with a 10:1 K:BB over 11.2 innings with the Cardinals this season and holds a 2.51 ERA and 64:12 K:BB across 61 frames in 2025 with Memphis.