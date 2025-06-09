Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Sent back down to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned McGreevy to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
McGreevy was called up to make Sunday's start against the Dodgers, and he took the loss after allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts across six innings. McGreevy will likely be back in St. Louis again at some point this summer.
