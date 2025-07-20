McGreevy will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Monday against the Rockies, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It was reported in early July that the Cardinals were considering promoting the right-hander to replace Erick Fedde in the starting rotation, but McGreevy will instead fill the rotation spot of Matthew Liberatore, who is having his start skipped for workload considerations. McGreevy has a 4.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB over 21.1 frames in the majors this season. He's likely to receive an extended look in the rotation at some point down the stretch, but it remains to be seen if Monday's outing will be a spot start or the beginning of a longer audition.